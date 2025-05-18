A Kayak in Search of a Fish

Yeah, we found out about a project led by the U.S. Geological Survey that took a different, calmer approach rather than that really aggressive netting process.

They use semiautonomous watercraft—essentially GPS-enabled kayaks—to study how many fish there are and where those fish are, and then they’ll start to introduce some disturbance. Carp have places where they go and hide, but we don’t know where.

Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey-Columbia Environmental Research Center try to study the fish and figure out where they want to go when they’re disturbed, where they want to go on their own. Then over time you can set up a series of nets that are angled so that the fish swim in but have a hard time finding their way back out. Then you just keep narrowing them down into a tighter and tighter space until you have a huge proportion of the carp population in a relatively small area. Then you harvest them. It’s about trying to do a massive removal effort all at once to put a huge dent in the population.