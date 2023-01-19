Home

Featured Stories

Earth Day Book Review 2025

Here are 6 books to fuel your curiosity about the world around you this Earth Day.

Matthew L. Miller

9 Animal Cams You Need in Your Life

From an African watering hole to bison, otters, penguins, naked mole-rats, pandas and more, these are 9 animal cams you need in your life.

Cara Cannon Byington

Meet Four Amazing Endemic Parrots from New Zealand

New Zealand is home to a small handful of endemic parrots, including the nocturnal, flightless kākāpō to the mischievous alpine kea.  

Justine E. Hausheer

Backyard Bioblitz: How to Be A Citizen Scientist in Your Backyard

A bioblitz is a nature scavenger hunt, for science. Here are our tips to DIY a bioblitz from your very own backyard.

The Editors

Become a Member

Make a lasting impact for nature when you join The Nature Conservancy

Join Now

CGS Favorites

A Field Guide to Commonly Misidentified Snakes

Snake expert and biologist David Steen helps you determine what that snake is. Spoiler: It’s not always a copperhead or cottonmouth.

David A. Steen

Zumwalt Prairie: Mountain Lions, Mountain Quail & More

Matthew L. Miller

Connect to Nature Near You: 4 Fun + Informative (+Free) Apps

Cara Cannon Byington

A Day in the Life of a Field Scientist: Cape York Edition

Thalie Partridge

The Only Birding Apps You’ll Ever Need

Cara Cannon Byington and Justine E. Hausheer

Conservation Science

These Carnivorous Snails Slurp Earthworms Like Spaghetti

Meet the powelliphanta snail, a weird and wonderful New Zealand endemic that slurps earthworms like pasta.

Justine E. Hausheer

One Size Does Not Fit All for Sustainable Livestock Production

Cara Cannon Byington

Story type: TNC Science Brief

Elk in the East: A View to a Dramatic Conservation Success

Matthew L. Miller

Humboldt Penguins on the Edge

The Editors

After the Disaster: An Asheville Resident on Cleaning Up After the Storm

Eric Seeger

Beaver? Otter? Muskrat? A Field Guide to Freshwater Mammals

Think you saw a beaver or a mink? Here’s how to tell for sure.

Matthew L. Miller

What’s That Weird Noise in the Night?

Justine E. Hausheer, Cara Cannon Byington, and Matthew L. Miller

The Science of Snakehead Slime

Matthew L. Miller

8 Cool Wild Cats You Probably Don’t Know

Matthew L. Miller

10 Weird Australian Marsupials You’ve Never Heard Of

Justine E. Hausheer

Science for Policy

Innovative conservation science to meet the challenges of our time.

Explore Science for Policy

All About Wildlife

Explore wildlife in wild places, from backyard coyotes to biodiversity hotspots.

Explore Biodiversity

Our Voices

Matthew L. Miller

Justine E. Hausheer

Cara Cannon Byington

Christine Peterson