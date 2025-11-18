Meet the 7 Swans a-Swimming

I love walking along Idaho’s Snake River this time of year, with the near constant sound of whistling wings and the quacks and honks of migrating waterfowl. On a recent hike, I picked up another sound, almost like a goose but with more hooting. My Sibley guide says it sounds like “baying hounds” and that is pretty close to what I heard.

I looked up and saw a flock of tundra swans overhead. Their large, white bodies against an autumn blue sky made a striking sight.

It’s not difficult to make the case for swans. They rank among the most beautiful birds, inspiring fairy tales, ballets and medieval-style artwork. And the reason you’re here: a Christmas carol.

The Twelve Days of Christmas is a notably birdy song. Over the past few years, I’ve taken a deep dive into the natural history of the carol, pondering what species the partridge is, why the “calling birds” may be a case of lyric misinterpretation, and even suggesting the “five golden rings” may, in fact, be pheasants.

Now it’s time to turn our attention to one of the more dazzling, and expensive, bird gifts on the list: seven swans a-swimming.

Swans are one of the more easily recognized birds. But did you know there are seven–that’s right, exactly seven–swan species in the world? Found primarily in temperate regions, they’re all big and beautiful. Because they are so charismatic, several of these swan species offer inspiring conservation success stories. And a couple have thrived a bit too successfully.

Here’s your field guide to the seven swans a-swimming in wetlands and rivers around the globe.

