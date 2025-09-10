Mangroves: These Climate Defenders Are Critical to Human Health

This story is part of a series designed to introduce the perspectives of alumni from the National Geographic Society and The Nature Conservancy’s global youth externship program. Each guest author is an emerging leader in conservation and storytelling.

Mangroves, mangroves, mangroves! I first learned about these unique salt-loving coastal trees back in high school in Ontario, during one of the Envirothon meetings where I took on the role of aquatic lead. I was new to environmental studies at the time and eager to absorb everything I could for this school club. I studied hard, competed, and learned a lot, but one of the memories that has stayed with me vividly is my first introduction to mangroves.

I was captivated by how widespread mangroves are how they support communities worldwide. I connected most with their role in India, where they help farmers protect against coastal flooding and monsoon destruction. My family is from India and comes from a farming background, so the connection felt personal. Years later, when I was accepted into the externship program hosted by the National Geographic Society and The Nature Conservancy, I was asked to focus on a local conservation issue. By then my family had moved to Florida, and I decided to return to studying mangroves.

I had never even heard of mangroves before Envirothon. Looking back, that does not surprise me, because even after more than a decade of learning about them, they still remain under-discussed. These trees are found all over the world, grounding communities for centuries through both economic and cultural uses. What is rarely highlighted, however, is the role they play in community and preventive health.

Mangroves safeguard so many aspects of health, and I was excited to revisit this childhood interest with the added perspective of my higher education and research skills. During my time as an extern, I focused on three global case studies, each exploring a different way that mangroves contribute to health and resilience and how communities are facing new and unique challenges everyday due to mangrove loss.

The mangrove forest waterways of South Malaita, in the Solomon Islands. © Douglas Junior Pikacha / 2024 Oceania Photo Contest

Roots Under Pressure

Scientists estimate that we have lost around a quarter of our mangrove populations in the last 40 years. Before we dive into the health issues that I uncovered during my research process, we should discuss what exactly is happening to the mangrove populations around the world and why.

Mangroves are disappearing quickly, and a lot of it has to do with how we use coastlines. Huge stretches of forest are cleared to build resorts, ports, and growing cities. Shrimp farming has been one of the biggest drivers, wiping out nearly 40% of mangroves worldwide. Farming on land adds to the problem, with fertilizers and pesticides running off into the water and damaging the complex root systems these trees depend on.

Rising seas from climate change put them at risk, too, drowning forests when there’s no space left for new growth. On top of that, mangroves are cut down for timber, charcoal, and fuel faster than they can grow back. And stronger storms and cyclones are hitting more often, tearing up what’s left.

However, it is important to remember that for many people, aquaculture or logging is a source of income, so it isn’t as simple as telling communities to stop. The bigger picture is that global markets, large industries, and weak policies push these practices to grow at unsustainable levels. That’s where change needs to happen.

Beams of sunlight pierce a thick mangrove forest, Raja Ampat, Papua, Indonesia. © Ethan Daniels

Why Mangroves Matter for Health

Mangroves are essential in preventive medicine all around the world, so now, let’s talk about how mangrove loss is leading to rising cases of various health concerns.

My first case study focused on heavy metal accumulation and the Mah Meri people of Malaysia’s Selangor Coast. Since mangroves help filter water sources, their decline can increase toxin levels, increasing the risk of neurological conditions, cancer, reproductive issues, and other chronic diseases. Malaysia, the third-largest holder of mangroves globally, has lost about 70% of its mangrove populations since 1988. In 2020, researchers tested water at Port Klang, the country’s largest and busiest port, and found elevated levels of arsenic, lead, chromium, and copper, posing health risks for nearby communities.

Next, I looked into malaria risk for the Ogoni people of Nigeria. Malaria is a mosquito-borne illness that causes fever, chills, and body aches, with severe cases even resulting in organ failure and death. Around 27% of the global malaria burden can be found in Nigeria, with those in Niger Delta facing rising risks. Since the 1950’s, mangrove logging and oil spills has caused the Ogoni people to lose a significant share of their mangroves, with the United Nations Environment Programme stating that it could take as long as 30 years to restore original populations. Since coastal mangroves serve as mosquito breeding grounds, their removal continues to push mosquito populations inland into human settlements.

Lastly, I looked at the high rates of respiratory illness in the Wiwa people of Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. Mangroves act as carbon sinks, and help provide clean air. When mangroves are cleared, they release large amounts of stored carbon and lose their ability to capture new carbon. The Wiwa live near the Ciénaga Grande mangrove, which continues to be cleared for agriculture and land developments. Around 30% of the overall health complaints among the Wiwa are tied to respiratory diseases, which also raise the risk of other health problems. Sadly, 60% of medically necessary medications for these respiratory illnesses are unavailable in remote health clinics.

Each case study showed me how mangroves are woven into the health of communities, and they left me thinking about what this means for places much closer to home and what could be done to protect these mangrove populations.

Members of Pate Women Association navigate out of the mangroves in Pate, Lamu after working in the plantation at the mangrove restoration site. © Sarah Waiswa

What the Future Holds

Mangroves are more than coastal trees, they serve as tools for public health. As we lose them, we risk increases in the same health problems I talked about earlier: toxic heavy metal exposure in water, mosquito-borne illnesses, and respiratory disease.

Although the case studies I shared are international, where communities often feel the first and strongest impacts of climate change, similar patterns are starting to appear in the United States as our own mangroves disappear.

I often felt discouraged as I continued my research. Everywhere I looked, I came across decades of stories about mangrove loss and the communities left to deal with the impacts. It felt heavy to read about forests disappearing, health risks rising, and generations of people struggling because of choices made far beyond their control.

Mikoko roots at the Mangrove Restoration site in Pate, Lamu, Kenya. © Sarah Waiswa

But by the end of my externship, I walked away with something different: the understanding that change is still possible, and that three things must happen if we want to protect mangroves and the people who depend on them. First, stronger policies need to be put in place to protect mangroves. Second, we need better coastal planning that looks at the long-term health of both people and ecosystems. Third, we need to provide sustainable options for communities whose livelihoods and culture are tied to mangroves.

It’s hard not to feel discouraged when you see the impacts of climate change piling up, but hope is not lost. The science is clear, and so is the path forward. We know these trees exist, we know they are important, and we know they are worth protecting. If we act now, mangroves can continue to shield people, clean our air and water, and remind us of the resilience of nature.

Mangroves protect us. The least we can do is protect them, too.