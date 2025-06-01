The Overlooked Biodiversity of Appalachian Caves

The Nature Conservancy’s Cave and Karst Program Manager Cory Holliday likes to think of caves as a “bonus habitat.” He says, “if you’re in a place with caves, that’s just an extra ecosystem.”

Holliday’s home of Tennessee has an abundance of caves. These 12,000 habitats help make the it the most species-rich inland state in the country.

Similar to sinkholes and springs, karst caves are formed over long periods of time when water moving underground dissolves soluble bedrock. “Life on this planet is going to find a way to exploit any potential place,” says Holliday. “Those open spaces have become really unique habitats and ecosystems for a whole suite of organisms.”

While most habitats are driven from the sun and plants, deep sea vents and caves are fascinating exceptions to this. Caves are allochthonous, meaning they are dependent on outside nutrients. Food can be imported in via streams bringing in debris. Animal movements can also facilitate the nutrient flows. Some organisms like cave crickets and bats leave caves to forage and then bring that energy back with them. “Their feces and guano kicks off that ecological chain,” Holliday says. Fungus and bacteria feed on the waste products. Small organisms including springtails and millipedes feed on the bacteria and fungus.

The Buggytop entrance of Carter Cave, Tennesse. © Stephen Alvarez

“This is a unique suite of organisms that are completely adapted to this really nutrient poor dark environment with no plants and no sunlight. It’s a really unique place to have evolved,” says Holliday.

A lot of the organisms that are stuck in caves are remnants from the last Ice Age. As the glaciers were receding, these animals were left with a quickly changing habitat and landscape. Some of them found shelter in caves and they just stayed there and evolved over thousands of years. This speciation means some isolated groups have tiny distribution of just parts of a county.

Holliday spends much of his efforts dealing with human impacts to caves. “We do a lot of cleaning up of historic caves that have been trashed or sinkholes that are full of garbage,” he notes.

Cory Holliday and author Lindsey Liles examine a fungus gnat lavae known as cave web worms in Coleman Cave. © Stephen Alvarez

There are modern threats to the ecosystems as well. “It’s a developing landscape, and TNC is not in the way of that, the organization just makes sure it’s done in a responsible way,” he says.

Karst systems are a challenge to take care of because the flow paths for water is hard to understand. “We support a lot of dye trace work to make sure the cave organisms are being thought of and not forgotten because they live underground in these dark mysterious places,” says Holliday.

Cave tours offer folks a glimpse of the underground world, but cave adapted organisms in general are difficult to find and don’t respond well to human activity. “The National Parks Service is really good about putting the resource first but also finding opportunities to do outreach and education about cave resources and ecology,” says Holliday.

Even if you can’t make the trip underground, these are some of the coolest cave critters.

Top 10 List