The Only Birding Apps You’ll Ever Need

Since step one of becoming a better birder (aka enjoying birding) is learning to ID birds with accuracy and confidence, Merlin (powered by e-Bird) is my most recommended birding app for beginner to intermediate birders. (And most experts I know keep Merlin handy on their phones as well.)

From the app’s main page, you start with three choices for identifying a bird: step-by-step, sound, or photo. I find myself using the Sound Identification tool more than the others. Hear a bird? (Or many birds?) Hit the microphone icon right in the app, and Merlin will populate a list with the bird(s) most likely to be making the sounds you’re hearing.

This is the screen that shows on an iPhone when you first open the App.

For me, it’s incredibly helpful when there are many birds singing and calling. Suddenly, it’s not an overwhelming cacophony, it’s an opportunity to improve my bird-by-ear skills. You can watch the list populate in real time, and as Merlin identifies individual bird songs and calls, it will highlight a picture of the bird most likely to be making it.

You can also go through an easy step-by-step interface focused on your location, date, and the field marks of the bird(s) you’re trying to identify (size, main colors, what the bird was doing), and it will again populate a list with images and links to songs and calls.

The app offers multiple ways to identify a bird with a very simple interface that is easy to learn and use. It’s also very mobile-friendly and can be used even when you’re away from wifi or cellular coverage.

If you can only have one birding app on your phone, Merlin is my best recommendation. It hits that sweet spot between ease of use, speed, accuracy, reference images and data, and sheer breadth of species and geographies.

For Merlin, it’s all about the “bird packs.” When you download the app, you can choose bird packs based on geography and download relevant packs. If you travel, Merlin is easy to take on the road and has excellent (and constantly improving) global coverage. Depending on how you enable your location permissions, you can select your location, or Merlin can auto-populate your location and date (you need to confirm), which can be helpful if you don’t want to have to enter that information every time you’re identifying a bird. (CCB)

Price: Free

Strengths: Bird identification (step-by-step, sound, photo); keeping a sighting list; contributing to science through its interface with e-bird (free account through Cornell Lab of Ornithology required to use with e-Bird); global coverage (with some exceptions). Supports multiple languages.

Works without wifi/cell coverage: Yes, if you download the birdpacks to your phone, Merlin works even if you’re away from wifi. (I recently tested the sound function in a Guatemalan cloud forest near Lake Atitlan. No cell signal and worked beautifully or I would have missed a crested guan. Sound ID also identified a Mexican whipoorwill that sadly remains on my heard but not seen list.)

Updates: The folks at Cornell Lab of Ornithology keep Merlin very up-to-date with regular additions and creations of new “bird packs” for different geographies. (Justine is waiting impatiently for Australia.)