Can We Turn Back the Tide on Wastewater Pollution?

Waste(d)water, a groundbreaking podcast from The Nature Conservancy, exposes the global crisis of wastewater pollution—and the solutions possible through sustainable sanitation.

Wastewater pollution is often out of sight—but its impacts on coastal ecosystems are profound. Around the world, nutrient overload from sewage and runoff has fueled algal blooms, degraded water quality, and pushed habitats like coral reefs and seagrass meadows to the brink, and sometimes beyond. Yet recovery is possible.

Tampa Bay, Florida, shows how change is not just possible, but happening. Once plagued by chronic pollution and seagrass loss, the bay has staged a remarkable comeback thanks to decades of science-driven management and community collaboration. How did Tampa do it? And what lessons does it hold for other regions facing similar challenges?

Seagrass Recovery and the Power of Collaboration: A Conversation with Marcus Beck

In this condensed Q&A from Episode One of TNC’s waste(d)water podcast, Marcus Beck, Senior Scientist at the Tampa Bay Estuary Program (TBEP), shares how decades of science-based management and collaboration restored seagrass—and what lessons can inspire similar efforts worldwide.