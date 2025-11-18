Growing Seagrass? Better Add a Sprinkle of Bird Poop

Yes, seagrasses are dying off globally. But in our area, they have expanded two- or three-fold over the last few years. There are a lot of possible factors. It’s interesting too because we now have parrotfish, which are a Caribbean or subtropical species, moving into the northern Gulf. They are vegetation-eaters so they actually compete with our sea turtles to eat the grasses.

This is part of what we call the “sub-tropicalization” of the northern Gulf. What is happening, and what does this mean? Is it heat related? Is it predator- or impact-related? Is it water quality-related? There are a lot of things that can influence how seagrasses thrive. Right now we’re just relishing the fact that our seagrasses are expanding.