7 Ways to Find Things to Do in Nature Near You (U.S. Edition)

This post is a compilation of my favorite go-to resources for finding things to do in nature, places to go in nature, or both. These are sites (and occasional suggested search terms) that can help you find a last minute hike on a sunny Saturday, or give you tools and ideas for developing your own list of resources.
It’s dedicated (with affection) to everyone — family and friends (and friends of friends of friends) — who have called and emailed over the years asking how to find ways to connect with nature near them. And who have kindly answered my own calls and emails asking for recommendations of what to do in the places they know best. Maybe that should be the first recommendation on this list: it never hurts to ask your neighbors and friends.
I’m always looking for tips and ideas so please share your recommendations in the comments.
Top 10 List
-
TNC’s Get Involved: How to Help Page
See above: my place of employment. I’m clearly biased. Still — even with all the behind-the-scenes access that comes with being a science writer for the Conservancy (seriously: best. job. ever.) — this site is still my first go-to. You can search for ways to get involved: preserves to visit, volunteer opportunities, guided preserve tours, lectures, online seminars, and other special events. I use it all the time, especially when I’m visiting other places around the country.
EThe searchable preserve map can help you plan your travels. Heading to South Florida for vacation? Check out Blowing Rocks Preserve. North Carolina has Nags’ Head Woods Preserve if you need a break from the beach. And for those of you in the Midwest, Nachusa Grasslands’ in Illinois is spectacular. It’s a long and amazing list.
Pro tip: Don’t forget social media. Most Conservancy state programs have Facebook pages and Twitter feeds, which are great ways to keep up with the latest happenings. You can also find links to individual state resources — events, preserves, and volunteer opportunities — on state pages at nature.org.
-
Social Media: So Many Options
This can get incredibly overwhelming, but depending on your interests and your social media channels of choice, there is a wealth of information out there to mine for ideas. Of course, as with all recommendations from the web, caveat emptor (buyer beware) and it’s best to stick with reputable sites or information you can vet independently.
That said, there are many different ways to find opportunities, advice, recommendations, hiking partners, birding friends and the list goes on. If you’re comfortable with Reddit, the communities here can be incredibly helpful in offering up their favorite hiking trails, parks, and events. A helpful Redditor guided me to an excellent outfitter in Wyoming for an afternoon horseback ride and another tipped me to a less-traveled waterfall in a Maryland state park.
Facebook can be a treasure trove of specialty groups for mammal watching, birding, local hiking and outdoors clubs. Then there are specialized sites and apps like AllTrails, Trip Advisor, MeetUp (for group events in your area). The list is almost endless and what’s best for you depends on your interests: do you want a hyper-local group? Or one with a national or international reach? Some are free and some are member or subscriber only.
Sometimes the hardest part is getting started. So below I offer other ways that might help narrow your search as you settle on your outdoor comfort level.
-
Recreation.Gov
Want to bunk in a historic fire lookout tower in Wyoming? Or find a hiking trail in Missouri? Build a trip? Make reservations?
Recreation.gov has you covered with information and advance reservations at 2,500 federal areas for over 60,000 facilities and activities. It is THE site for finding things to do on national public lands in the U.S., from National Parks to National Forests, Wildlife Refuges and Monuments. And they also have mobile app for use on the go.
I use this site to see what’s out there that I hadn’t thought of — and then can narrow my options by visiting individual refuge or national park pages. Many sites have great “Things to Do” links and itineraries based on how much time you have to spend, and what you’re interested in. You can even just scan the main landing section and see if something catches your eye, from where to see wildflowers across the country to tips for making campsite reservations and popular places.
-
State Departments of Natural Resources & Game and Fish
I’m always surprised at how few people seem to explore state parks and public lands, or take advantage of the many outdoor programs they offer, from hunting safety and tracking courses to birding clinics.
Most state web sites I’ve visited lately seem to have interactive maps to help you narrow by geography or activity. The Tennessee State Parks site has waterfall scenic routes and photo contests (many states have photo contests featuring their parks). Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has a Dark Skies program to promote stargazing in state parks. There is something to fit everyone. Many states also have “Get Outside” programs geared to different audiences, including parents and kids, teenagers, or special interest groups.
If you prefer information to come to you, many states have online calendars and e-newsletters you can subscribe to. They typically go out monthly and list upcoming events at individual parks. State and departmental social media and e-newsletters are also great resources whether you’re exploring close to home or planning a wider trip.
-
Clubs & Groups
Maybe you’re looking to meet people who share your interests in nature, or you want to develop new interests, or wilderness skills. If so, finding local clubs and groups can be a great way to find things to do and places to go. There are groups for orienteering, geocaching, birding (so many for birding), hiking and trail associations (ditto), hiking with your dog — pretty much anything you can think of, and most welcome beginners.
This is another kind of search that can become overwhelming with so many results that may or may not be useful. If you’re looking for something specific, make sure your search terms match your goals as specifically as possible. For instance, I’ve been researching different hiking and trail groups in the Maryland/DC region and my search on “hiking clubs” + “washington, dc” led me to Washington Women Outdoors.
There are also specialty groups, like Outdoor Afro, dedicated to inclusion and diversity in outdoor recreation, nature and conservation. Outward Bound Veterans Expeditions “helps thousands of service members and veterans readjust to life at home through powerful wilderness courses that draw on the healing benefit of teamwork and challenge through use of the natural world.”
-
Old School: Libraries
One of the best — and most often overlooked — resources for connecting with nature near you is your local library. And in the age of computers, you don’t even have to fight with the dreaded card catalogue. (Well, for those of you old enough to remember the card catalogue. You know who you are.)
Ask your librarian for recommendations for search terms, or just have her point you to the travel and/or outdoors and nature sections and spend a happy afternoon browsing guides — from field guides to local flowers and trees to books with recommended hikes, paddling trails, and parks near you.
-
More Old School: National Geographic Road Atlas
and other maps
I bought my first National Geographic Road Atlas on a whim at the LL Bean Store in Freeport, Maine in the days before smartphones and GoogleMaps. I still get a new one every couple of years (and some libraries carry them — though I always buy my own because I like to make notes in the margins). Now they make a separate scenic drives edition so you can really choose your own adventure. Literally.
I love maps in general (especially topo maps and the digital options today are so good, it can be possible to go without a paper map, but that’s a whole other post). I recommend this atlas in particular because of its emphasis on highlighting opportunities for nature near you in all 50 states, from state parks, natural areas, and monuments to places you never would have known existed if you hadn’t spotted it on a map.
The newer atlases also include the United States, Canada and Mexico.
I’m from Rio de Janeiro and we need sites like this . Simply amazing!