Conservation Science

The Only Birding Apps You’ll Ever Need
Having one (or all) of these apps on your mobile phone or tablet is like having an expert birding guide by your side at all times.
Earth Day Book Review 2025
Here are 6 books to fuel your curiosity about the world around you this Earth Day.
Meet Four Amazing Endemic Parrots from New Zealand
New Zealand is home to a small handful of endemic parrots, including the nocturnal, flightless kākāpō to the mischievous alpine kea.
50 Fish, 50 States: Rhode Island’s Wild Brook Trout
Wild brook trout in Rhode Island? Our smallest state provides memorable brook trout fishing.
Agroforestry: Unlocking the Potential of Trees in India
How regenerative agriculture, especially agroforestry, could help mitigate climate change, restore land and improve farmer wellbeing in India.
These Carnivorous Snails Slurp Earthworms Like Spaghetti
Meet the powelliphanta snail, a weird and wonderful New Zealand endemic that slurps earthworms like pasta.
One Size Does Not Fit All for Sustainable Livestock Production
Understanding economic, environmental, and social and cultural contexts is essential to achieving sustainable livestock production.
Elk in the East: A View to a Dramatic Conservation Success
Elk once roamed across much of North America. After more than a century’s absence, they’re thriving in the Appalachians.
Humboldt Penguins on the Edge
Next time you’re in need of an odd animal fact to fill a conversational lull, consider the nesting preferences of the Humboldt penguin.
After the Disaster: An Asheville Resident on Cleaning Up After the Storm
Eric Seeger recounts his experience in the wake of the historic floods and landslides that hit North Carolina and Tennessee in 2024.
Inside the Clear Waters of England’s Ancient Chalk Streams
Chalk streams are unique to England, and one of the country’s ecological treasures.
In Indonesian Borneo, A Hopeful Future for Orangutans
Well-managed forests and community involvement are changing the narrative for orangutan conservation.
Coconut Palms Dominate Over Half of Pacific Atoll Forests
First study of its kind shows that decades of coconut palm agriculture have led to deforestation on over 80 percent of Pacific atolls, and coconut palms now cover more than half of the atolls’ forested areas.
Fish Aggregating Devices Could Enhance the Effectiveness of Blue Water Marine Protected Areas
Research from TNC’s Palmyra Atoll suggests fish aggregating devices could increase the time mobile species spend within blue water MPAs.
Mapping Global Land Conversion to Support Conservation Planning
A new map identifying land conversion pressures helps identify where conservation interventions are most urgent.
A Roadmap for Reducing the Climate Impacts of U.S. Beef
Adoption of selected actions, especially around grazing, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. beef industry by up to 30%.
To Save Pacific Turtles, Focus on Small-Scale Fisheries
Small-scale fisheries cause significantly greater mortality to Solomon Islands turtles than longliners.
Caught on Camera: the Long-Nosed Chilean Shrew Opossum
Camera traps in the Valdivian Coastal Reserve document an increase in sites where one of Chile’s least-known marsupials is known to live.