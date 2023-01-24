Conservation Science

Conservation Science

Protecting nature is what we do. Science shows us how. We tell the stories behind Nature Conservancy science — from the field to the research lab, and everywhere in between.

From the Field
Science for Strategy
Science Brief

From the Field

We get our boots dirty. Join us as we cover science in action, from stormwater drains to the Indonesian rainforest..

The Only Birding Apps You’ll Ever Need

Having one (or all) of these apps on your mobile phone or tablet is like having an expert birding guide by your side at all times.

Cara Cannon Byington and Justine E. Hausheer

Earth Day Book Review 2025

Here are 6 books to fuel your curiosity about the world around you this Earth Day.

Matthew L. Miller

Meet Four Amazing Endemic Parrots from New Zealand

New Zealand is home to a small handful of endemic parrots, including the nocturnal, flightless kākāpō to the mischievous alpine kea.  

Justine E. Hausheer

50 Fish, 50 States: Rhode Island’s Wild Brook Trout

Wild brook trout in Rhode Island? Our smallest state provides memorable brook trout fishing.

Matthew L. Miller

Agroforestry: Unlocking the Potential of Trees in India

How regenerative agriculture, especially agroforestry, could help mitigate climate change, restore land and improve farmer wellbeing in India.

The Editors

These Carnivorous Snails Slurp Earthworms Like Spaghetti

Meet the powelliphanta snail, a weird and wonderful New Zealand endemic that slurps earthworms like pasta.

Justine E. Hausheer

Science for Strategy

Science is strategy. Learn from 600 scientists & our partners researching the best way to protect nature.

One Size Does Not Fit All for Sustainable Livestock Production

Understanding economic, environmental, and social and cultural contexts is essential to achieving sustainable livestock production.

Cara Cannon Byington

Elk in the East: A View to a Dramatic Conservation Success

Elk once roamed across much of North America. After more than a century’s absence, they’re thriving in the Appalachians.

Matthew L. Miller

Humboldt Penguins on the Edge

Next time you’re in need of an odd animal fact to fill a conversational lull, consider the nesting preferences of the Humboldt penguin.

The Editors

After the Disaster: An Asheville Resident on Cleaning Up After the Storm

Eric Seeger recounts his experience in the wake of the historic floods and landslides that hit North Carolina and Tennessee in 2024.

Eric Seeger

Inside the Clear Waters of England’s Ancient Chalk Streams

Chalk streams are unique to England, and one of the country’s ecological treasures.

Jenny Rogers and Emli Bendixen

In Indonesian Borneo, A Hopeful Future for Orangutans

Well-managed forests and community involvement are changing the narrative for orangutan conservation.

Matthew L. Miller

Science Brief

Your hub for the latest peer-reviewed research powering conservation action.

Coconut Palms Dominate Over Half of Pacific Atoll Forests

First study of its kind shows that decades of coconut palm agriculture have led to deforestation on over 80 percent of Pacific atolls, and coconut palms now cover more than half of the atolls’ forested areas.

Cara Cannon Byington

Fish Aggregating Devices Could Enhance the Effectiveness of Blue Water Marine Protected Areas

Research from TNC’s Palmyra Atoll suggests fish aggregating devices could increase the time mobile species spend within blue water MPAs.

Cara Cannon Byington

Mapping Global Land Conversion to Support Conservation Planning

A new map identifying land conversion pressures helps identify where conservation interventions are most urgent.

Matthew L. Miller

A Roadmap for Reducing the Climate Impacts of U.S. Beef

Adoption of selected actions, especially around grazing, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. beef industry by up to 30%.

Cara Cannon Byington

To Save Pacific Turtles, Focus on Small-Scale Fisheries

Small-scale fisheries cause significantly greater mortality to Solomon Islands turtles than longliners.

Justine E. Hausheer

Caught on Camera: the Long-Nosed Chilean Shrew Opossum

Camera traps in the Valdivian Coastal Reserve document an increase in sites where one of Chile’s least-known marsupials is known to live.

Cara Cannon Byington

