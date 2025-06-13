Cool Green Summer Book Review 2025

When thinking of the influences that shaped my career and life paths, it’s a long list: Ranger Rick and National Geographic, Field & Stream and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom. The Golden Guide series of childhood field guides would have to be near the top of the list.

During the summer vacation, these books were never far from hand, particularly titles like Seashores and Pond Life. They helped me identify the little creatures I’d find on the beach or at farm ponds. I also loved that they provided tips on how to conduct fieldwork (or, at least, a kid-friendly version of it). I learned how to observe, how to ethically collect, how to make sense of tracks and signs.

Books have always helped me make sense of the world, in ways small and large. This installment represents titles that cover some of my ongoing obsessions. Whether you bird or fish or love the beach or just love a good story, I hope you find something here that connects to your own interests.

Top 10 List