Bat: It’s What’s for Dinner

I stretched out on the ground, my head resting on a nearby rock. Soon, bats began streaming out of the cave, flying right over my head. First, it was a bat here and there, followed by dozens.

Within 15 minutes, there were so many bats in the sky it looked like smoke.

I was visiting Frio Cave in the Texas Hill Country, one of several caves in the area where millions of Mexican free-tailed bats roost.

As I enjoyed the spectacle, my eye caught a larger flying creature on the edge of the bats. I raised binoculars: a red-tailed hawk. Soon I could see other raptors taking position.

The bats were flying out to hunt insects across the Hill Country, performing a valuable ecological service. The hawks, in turn, showed up to hunt and eat the bats.

Wherever you find large concentrations of animals – the Serengeti’s wildebeest, Alaska’s salmon runs – you will find predators. And a nightly bat emergence represents predictable, abundant protein.

Many predators feed on bats. Often, it’s opportunistic. But sometimes the predator specializes in locally abundant bats.

From crocodiles swimming through bat guano sludge to snakes snatching bats from the air, here are some of the documented stories of bat predation.

Top 10 List