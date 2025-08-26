New Jersey Cats Caught on Camera

For almost 30 years Steve Winter has photographed the world’s big cats: jaguars in Brazil, tigers in India. In 2023, he turned his lens to cats nearby—bobcats in his home state of New Jersey, where a conservation effort was underway to give the cats more room to roam.
About twice the size of a typical housecat, bobcats have managed to survive across most of the continental United States. But in New Jersey, they were all but extirpated in the 1970s. To re-establish the population, New Jersey biologists released two dozen bobcats that had been trapped in Maine. Now more than 40 years later, that re-introduced population is doing well, but to truly become a sustainable population, they’ll need more space—something the state along with The Nature Conservancy are trying to give them through newly connected wildlife corridors.
For Winter, this was an appealingly close-to-home cat and conservation issue. Under assignment for The Nature Conservancy in New Jersey, he began more than two years of attempting to get the shot he wanted: a mother and a kitten in a daylight setting.
Become a Member
Make a lasting impact for nature when you join The Nature Conservancy!
Working with staff from The Nature Conservancy and from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, Winter placed custom camera traps and lighting equipment where bobcats were known to travel, including near TNC’s Johnsonburg Swamp Preserve. Then he’d leave and return later to check what images had been captured.
Sometimes he found pictures of bobcats. Often not. “We had a raccoon sitting on one of the triggers once,” he says. The raccoon triggered hundreds of photos.
Winter, though, is used to the uncertainty because each cat brings its own challenges. “With [big cats] you get to understand their behaviors and where they move. And with bobcats, we know they’re in this area. But in these couple of years, I haven’t gotten the picture I wanted … But I’m not giving up—no way.”
Read about the work to help bobcats—along with stories about reviving the Chesapeake Bay and sustainable ranching in the West—in the latest issue of Nature Conservancy magazine.
Join the Discussion