Earth Day Book Review 2025

Conservation is in no small part about shaping what we want the world to be. Books have long helped shape that vision. They have played an instrumental role in launching the modern U.S. environmental movement, in particular Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring and Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac.

Notably, both Carson and Leopold were dedicated field scientists. Their big ideas originated from their experiences and observations. Reading either of them, I am struck by their curiosity and their deep, grounded love of the natural world.

In that spirit, here are 6 books that I hope fuel your own curiosity about the world around you.

