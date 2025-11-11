Solar’s Hidden Footprint: Why Accurate Land Data Matters for Conservation

New research shows that common solar datasets underestimate land use by up to 34% because they ignore the footprint of the entire facility. That gap hides the true scale of habitat loss, especially in natural areas like shrublands.

The Gist

Published in the Journal of Environmental Management, the research tackles a critical but underexplored issue: how we measure the land footprint of utility-scale solar projects and what that means for land-use change. The authors compare three spatial datasets—two that map only the photovoltaic array area and one (Wiki-Solar) that includes the entire fenced facility footprint.

The findings are striking: estimates based on array-only datasets understate the true footprint by up to 34% compared to the fenceline-based dataset. This discrepancy matters because it influences calculations of land-cover conversion, particularly the loss of natural and semi-natural habitats like shrublands. In short, the way we define “footprint” shapes our understanding of solar’s ecological impact.

Cumulative area (km2) of land-cover change associated with large, ground-mounted solar energy facilities (GPVs) in the United States (US) through 2018 across three geospatial datasets. The Kruitwagen dataset used a computer vision algorithm to delineate the array footprint of US GPVs, or the area shaded by photovoltaic panels and the interspaces between adjacent arrays. The United States Photovoltaic Database, or USPVDB, relied on manual delineation to generate a dataset of the array area of US GPVs. The Wiki-Solar dataset also relied on manual delineation of US GPVs but delineated the full facility footprint–the array footprint in addition to the other uncovered areas of the PV solar project to the fenceline.

The Big Picture

Solar energy is central to U.S. decarbonization goals, with ground-mounted photovoltaic (GPV) facilities expanding rapidly. Yet, this growth is inherently land-intensive. GPVs rank among the highest land-use intensity renewable technologies, second only to biomass and wind (when turbine spacing is included). Despite this, spatially explicit datasets on solar footprints have been scarce and inconsistent. Public datasets often capture only the array area, ignoring roads, substations, and buffer zones within the facility fence. These omissions lead to systematic underestimation of land requirements and, by extension, underestimate the true scale of land-cover change.

The authors analyzed three datasets to quantify these differences and assess land conversion trends. Their results show that when the full facility footprint is considered, solar development converts more undisturbed land types than previously recognized. For example, shrub/scrub habitats—important for biodiversity—are disproportionately affected. This nuance is lost when relying on array-only datasets, which tend to suggest a smaller and less impactful footprint.

From a conservation standpoint, this matters because land-use decisions hinge on accurate data. Underestimating solar’s spatial footprint could lead to flawed siting strategies, missed opportunities for co-location with disturbed lands, and unintended biodiversity impacts. As solar energy development expands to meet climate targets, these trade-offs will intensify, making robust, transparent datasets essential for balancing renewable energy expansion with ecological integrity.

Proportion of large, ground-mounted solar facility development in the United States within various land-cover categories in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The Kruitwagen dataset used a computer vision algorithm to delineate the array footprint of US GPVs, or the area shaded by photovoltaic panels and the interspaces between adjacent arrays. The United States Photovoltaic Database, or USPVDB, relied on manual delineation to generate a dataset of the array area of US GPVs. The Wiki-Solar dataset also relied on manual delineation of US GPVs but delineated the full facility footprint–the array footprint in addition to the other uncovered areas of the PV solar project to the fenceline. The Kruitwagen dataset only has annual temporal attributes for these three years; all data prior to 2016 is aggregated into a single temporal category. As such, these three years are the only avenue for annual comparison across the three datasets. Total areas by dataset and year were 110, 75, and 40 km2 for Kruitwagen; 190, 109, and 105 km2 for USPVDB; and 227, 137, and 133 km2 for Wiki-Solar in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Note that the apparent numerical coincidence where the area of development on shrub/scrubland equals that of grassland/herbaceous land, forest, and barren land combined is due to rounding, and is not a data error.

“Biodiversity will only factor into solar development if conservation data can keep pace with development,” says lead author and former TNC NatureNet Fellow Michael Levin. “If we don’t have that information, and if it isn’t accessible and easy to use, the sheer pace of solar build-out will leave us behind.”

The Takeaway

“This study underscores a simple but powerful point,” says co-author, Liz Kalies, Lead Renewable Energy Scientist for TNC North America. “Definitions drive decisions. If policymakers, planners, and conservationists rely on datasets that only capture panel arrays, they risk underestimating solar’s land demand and its ecological footprint.”

The Wiki-Solar dataset, which accounts for the entire fenced area, offers a more realistic basis for assessing land-use change and planning mitigation strategies. However, it is proprietary and less accessible, highlighting a broader challenge—data transparency.

For conservation practitioners, note the authors, the implications are clear:

Advocate for standardized, open-access spatial data that reflect full facility footprints.

Integrate land-cover change analysis into renewable energy planning, ensuring that siting avoids high-value habitats.

Communicate the trade-offs: solar is vital for climate goals, but its expansion must be managed to minimize biodiversity loss.

Solar development is not just an energy story; it’s a land story. Recognizing the true footprint is the first step toward solutions that deliver clean energy without sacrificing nature.