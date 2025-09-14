Rivers + Reconnection

Restoring River Oxbows Benefits Endangered Fish

The Topeka shiner is returning to Iowa rivers; restoration offers benefits for water quality and flood control.

Matthew L. Miller

Inside the Clear Waters of England’s Ancient Chalk Streams

Chalk streams are unique to England, and one of the country’s ecological treasures.

Jenny Rogers and Emli Bendixen

Dorado Catfish: Protecting an Epic Migration

The Amazon’s dorado catfish undertakes a 6,500 mile round-trip migration, vital for the ecosystem and humans alike

Matthew L. Miller

Utah Nursery Gives Endangered Fish a Place to Grow

Razorback suckers have faced a perilous future on the Colorado River. A Moab preserve offers hope.

Matthew L. Miller

A Field Guide to Freshwater Fish Watching

Your guide to enjoying the fish in your local stream.

Matthew L. Miller

The Curito: Guardian of Orinoquia Conservation and Tradition

This special fish reflects the amphibious cultural identity of the people of Orinoquia, Colombia.

Cristhian Aguirre H

A Half Mile Underwater on Connecticut’s Eight Mile River

A snorkelling trip on a northeast river reveals a variety of unexpected freshwater creatures.

Keith Williams

Meet the Mysterious Freshwater Eels of New Zealand

Meet the eels of New Zealand… they can climb ladders, live for 100 years, and migrate thousands of miles to an unknown spawning ground.

Justine E. Hausheer

After 250 Years of Dams, Rhode Island River Restored for Migratory Fish

The last time fish could migrate unimpeded on the Pawcatuck River, George Washington was a surveyor, not a president.

Matthew L. Miller

Freshwater Migratory Fish are in Trouble All Over the World

The Living Planet Index reports a staggering 81% average decline in global freshwater migratory fish populations since 1970.

Cara Cannon Byington

Story type: TNC Science Brief

Can You Help a Fish Imprint On a River?

Scientists hope that incubating eggs in a river might help reverse a historic whitefish decline in the Great Lakes.

Jenny Rogers

A Kayak in Search of a Fish

In a historic Illinois wetland, a team tackles invasive carp using uncrewed small boats

Jenny Rogers

Bringing Beavers Back to Britain

Nature Conservancy & National Geographic Society extern Eleanor Salisbury shares her experience studying how reintroducing beavers to the U.K. can benefit both nature and people.

Eleanor Salisbury

Blue Mussels & Water Pollution: Protecting Wales’s River Conwy

TNC & National Geographic Society extern Evy Mansat Gros shares her experience studying blue mussels & water pollution in Wales.

Evy Mansat Gros

