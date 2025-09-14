Rivers + Reconnection

Restoring River Oxbows Benefits Endangered Fish
The Topeka shiner is returning to Iowa rivers; restoration offers benefits for water quality and flood control.
Inside the Clear Waters of England’s Ancient Chalk Streams
Chalk streams are unique to England, and one of the country’s ecological treasures.
Dorado Catfish: Protecting an Epic Migration
The Amazon’s dorado catfish undertakes a 6,500 mile round-trip migration, vital for the ecosystem and humans alike
Utah Nursery Gives Endangered Fish a Place to Grow
Razorback suckers have faced a perilous future on the Colorado River. A Moab preserve offers hope.
A Field Guide to Freshwater Fish Watching
Your guide to enjoying the fish in your local stream.
The Curito: Guardian of Orinoquia Conservation and Tradition
This special fish reflects the amphibious cultural identity of the people of Orinoquia, Colombia.
A Half Mile Underwater on Connecticut’s Eight Mile River
A snorkelling trip on a northeast river reveals a variety of unexpected freshwater creatures.
Meet the Mysterious Freshwater Eels of New Zealand
Meet the eels of New Zealand… they can climb ladders, live for 100 years, and migrate thousands of miles to an unknown spawning ground.
After 250 Years of Dams, Rhode Island River Restored for Migratory Fish
The last time fish could migrate unimpeded on the Pawcatuck River, George Washington was a surveyor, not a president.
Freshwater Migratory Fish are in Trouble All Over the World
The Living Planet Index reports a staggering 81% average decline in global freshwater migratory fish populations since 1970.
Can You Help a Fish Imprint On a River?
Scientists hope that incubating eggs in a river might help reverse a historic whitefish decline in the Great Lakes.
A Kayak in Search of a Fish
In a historic Illinois wetland, a team tackles invasive carp using uncrewed small boats
Bringing Beavers Back to Britain
Nature Conservancy & National Geographic Society extern Eleanor Salisbury shares her experience studying how reintroducing beavers to the U.K. can benefit both nature and people.
Blue Mussels & Water Pollution: Protecting Wales’s River Conwy
TNC & National Geographic Society extern Evy Mansat Gros shares her experience studying blue mussels & water pollution in Wales.