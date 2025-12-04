Cool Green Holiday Book Review 2025

In the early 20th century, the giant panda was as mysterious a creature as the okapi. While the panda is highly familiar today, in the 1920s many doubted this bear even existed. A number of Western expeditions were launched to find the bear, all without success.

Ted and Kermit, sons of President Theodore Roosevelt, launched their own expedition to bring back a specimen of the giant panda. Nathalia Holt’s narrative nonfiction work, The Beast in the Clouds, tells the story of this quixotic quest.

One is struck by the extreme challenges of this journey, as the explorers and their crew faced disease, high altitudes, extreme weather, bandits and the rigors of months on the trail. But the considerable achievements are offset by the arrogance and colonial mindset of the Roosevelt brothers.

Holt does a masterful job of balancing this complexity. She also follows up with the aftermath of the expedition and how it affected many of its key figures in ways alternately hopeful and heartbreaking.

I will admit I read the Roosevelt brothers’ firsthand account of the journey, Trailing the Giant Panda. I wondered if Holt’s narrative would offer anything new, but I needn’t have worried. The Roosevelts hastily published their book and left out many of their own conflicted feelings and darker thoughts. Holt relies on their actual notebook entries, offering in many ways a deeper view of this type of expedition and how it affects local people and wildlife. – MM