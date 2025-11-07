Get Up Close With Alabama’s Rivers

When most people outside of Alabama think of the state, they think of football rivalries. At least that’s what Mac Stone, a photographer who lives in South Carolina, always thought. Then in April and May 2025, he began photographing the state’s waterways for a story in Nature Conservancy magazine. What he found repeatedly surprised him.
“When I got there and started seeing these pitcher plant bogs and these nesting bird islands and these really beautiful river systems that are so sinuous and winding—carved through all these floodplain forests and then up into the headwaters and then up into the cave systems,” he says, a bit breathless, “I just thought, how can there be so much diversity in such a small area?”
Stone photographed river systems all over the state—the way they shape the landscape and the animals and plants that rely on them. Among the places he captured was the Cahaba River system, an area of the state where The Nature Conservancy have recently helped conserved thousands of acres in the newly named E.O. Wilson Land Between the Rivers Preserve.
Photographing such diverse areas would ultimately require everything from planes to see above the landscape to studio equipment to get up close to carnivorous plants. Even so, Stone feels there’s still more to explore. “I’ve seen some spectacular places in the South and Alabama was a truly surprising place,” he says. “I left the assignment feeling so excited and hopeful and also really enriched by the knowledge that there are still places and things left to discover even in my own backyard.”
As Mac Stone photographed around the state, filmmaker Wes Overvold shot video by his side. Overvold documented both the natural landscape they saw as well as Stone himself. Check out Overvold’s video of Mac Stone at work.
See more of Mac Stone’s photography in“The Secret South” in Issue 4, 2025, of Nature Conservancy magazine. In the issue, you’ll find articles about forest bioacoustics, a major deal to protect Mongolia’s vast landscapes, and the opening up of an Adirondack wilderness for the first time in 100 years.
