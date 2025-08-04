Three New Natural History Books for August

It started with a small, purple mushroom in the forest. From then on, Australian photographer Stephen Axford became obsessed with documenting the little-known world of fungi.

His new book, Planet Fungi, combines gorgeous macro photography with stories about fungi, from their role in culinary traditions and medicine to how they can help make ecosystems more resilient to climate change.

Axford and his wife and co-author, journalist Catherine Marciniak, document hundreds of species on “fungi safaris” to China, Chile, and India, including some unknown to science. (Scientists estimate that there are 2–5 million species of fungi, but only ~155,000 of them have been formally described.)

Planet Fungi is one of those clever books that packs a wealth of ecological detail (and good storytelling) into what looks like, at first glance, a glossy coffee table decoration. You start casually pursuing photos of weird mushrooms and lichen, and two hours later you’re learning about parasitic fungi that turn wasps into zombies.

The photography is gorgeous, too, with portraits of fungi that look like flowers and coral, river deltas and spider webs, and strange, otherworldly tentacles. It’s a perfect read for anyone who loves natural history, photography, or is curious about the fantastic world of fungi living all around us.