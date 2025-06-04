Camila Peña is a journalist and writer based in Colombia—the country with the greatest bird diversity in the world. She is dedicated to telling the stories of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) carries out across Latin America. Her passion for marine life has led her to explore and write about the oceans and their depths. When she’s not conducting interviews and working on stories, she’s most likely diving.
Maria Camila Peña
Content Manager, TNC Latin America
Meet the Spectacled Bear: South America’s Only Bear
South America’s only bear species is under threat from habitat loss, fragmentation, and hunting. Scientists are working hard to study—and protect—this remarkable species.